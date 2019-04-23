Resources More Obituaries for Regenia Riggs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Regenia Ann Riggs

1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Regenia Ann Riggs, 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.



She was born March 24, 1956, in Kennett, MO. to Geraldine and Harley Watson. She was married to Jim Riggs on December 6, 1974, in Kennett, MO.



Mrs. Riggs was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Watson and her mother and father-in-law Charles and Anna Mary Riggs.



She leaves behind her loving husband Jim, her father, Harley (Donna) Watson, son JP and his wife Jessica, brother Dennis (Connie) Watson, grandchildren Trey (Ali) Riggs Lucy and Maebre Riggs, Aaron Jr., and Avron Townsend and her sweet baby, Daisy.



The family will receive guest from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122 with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. the same day. A reception will be held following the service from 3-5 p.m.



We appreciate all the love, prayers and support we have received from you over the last few months. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries