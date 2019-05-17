Home

Reginald Mason of Memphis, Tennessee
July 2, 1955 - May 14, 2019

Mr. Reginald Mason, 64, transitioned on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He leaves to treasure his memory one daughter, Myeshia Mason; one son, Tony Parker; three sisters, Hannah Mason, Debbie Mason, Linda Kaye Mason; four brothers, Don Mason, William Mason, Jr., Anthony Mason, James Mason; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation, Thursday, May 23, 2019, 3:00 - 5:00 pm, N.H. Owens & Son Funeral Home, 421 Scott Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38112. Funeral, Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Lake Grove Baptist Church, 265 Leath Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 burial immediately after service at New Park Cemetery Horn Lake, 4536 Horn Lake Rd., Memphis, TN 38109.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 17, 2019
