Reid Parker Demster passed away on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at the age of 46.



Born on Christmas Day, and welcomed by a huge party crowd of family and friends at the hospital, he was a precocious child and an early collector, a passion that followed him into adulthood. His love of music led him to the love of his life and most prized collection, his wife and children. To his grandchildren, he was Pop, and his love for them was visible to everyone who knew him.

He started in the sign shop at Arkansas Distributing and worked his way up to Sales Manager, but that's not the whole story; true to form, he did anything and everything that needed to done, and did it well.



Reid could do anything. He cared about the girls on the West Memphis Lady Blue Devils soccer teams he coached like they were his own daughters. He attended the University of Tennessee and was a lifelong fan. He could fix anything. His voice and his personality were so big that he left a mark on everything he touched and changed it for the better. The world will always feel a little bit smaller without Reid in it.



Reid is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; his daughter, Ashley Lipe, and her husband Kevin; his son Tyler; his grandchildren Juliet and Vance; his parents Tish and Michael Demster; his brothers Andy (Mary Katherine) and Hunter, his sister Jessie (Travis); his nephews Tucker and Toby and his niece Grace; his large extended family of adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his loyal dogs, Knox and Nola.



He is preceded in death by his cat Peyton, and his dogs Ruby, Smokie, Bandit, Oscar, and Miracle.



A limited attendance visitation will take place at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 Pine Street, West Memphis, AR, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a memorial service immediately following.



With all our respect, Roller-Citizens Funeral Home will be complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at a time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the West Memphis Animal Shelter in his memory.



