Rena Belle Turnmire, 95, widow of Merlin Turnmire, passed away April 3, 2019.
Belle had five children, thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Her extended Turnmire family included Mr. Turnmire's seven sons and their many descendants. When you walked into her home and saw the pictures on the walls throughout her home, you know she loved them all.
A simple graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901)685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019
