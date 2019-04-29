Resources More Obituaries for Reuben Inman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reuben Eugene Inman

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Reuben Eugene Inman was born March 13, 1927, in Memphis, Tennessee and died on April 19, 2019, at William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans' Home in Temple, Texas.



Reuben graduated from Memphis Tech High School and then served in World War II as Private First Class stationed in Germany. He received the Army Occupation Medal for occupying Germany, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. While in Germany he attended Counter Intelligence School. He was a rifleman and guarded important military and civilian installations, including the trials of war criminals. Following his military service Gene graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in architecture.



Gene was a devout Christian, a most loved and loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle. He loved his country dearly and prayed often for its return to God. Gene wrote constantly, hoping to prepare a book to inspire our country. He was one of the most giving of people.



Mr. Inman was preceded in death by his parents Reuben Burl & Agnes Luretta Inman.



Gene is survived by his brothers William Burl Inman & Myron Don (Kathy) Inman; three nephews Michael Don Inman, Christopher (Rustie) Inman and Caleb (Marie) Inman; niece Melissa (Bruce) Middlebrooks; eight great-nieces: Hannah, Gabrielle, Meredith, Charity, and Bethany, Austin Juanita and Penny Inman, and Megan Middlebrooks; three great-nephews Will Middlebrooks, Noah and Joshua Inman; and great-great-nephew George Simmons.



Reuben was proud of his family and had a close relationship with many. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He would keep notes on his caretakers, inviting them all to his birthday bash.



Reuben Eugene Inman - A great patriot who loved God. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2019