Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Rex Edward Medlin Sr.


1950 - 2020
Rex Edward Medlin Sr. Obituary
Rex Edward Medlin Sr.
November 22, 1950 - March 14, 2020

Rex was born in Hughes, Arkansas on November 22, 1950, to the late William Robert & Elizabeth Ruth Medlin. He graduated from Holly Springs High School in Mississippi and then obtained his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a bank manager for a short time but spent most of his career as an insurance agent.

Mr. Medlin is survived by his son Rex Medlin, Jr. and his wife Lana of Conway, Arkansas; daughter Jami Medlin of Ozark, Arkansas; grandchildren Lexi Medlin, Joseph Melton, and Noah Melton; and Carole Myers.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 21 from 1:00 p.m. until a celebration of Rex's life begins at 2:00 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Rex's honor may be sent to .

Online condolences and directions may found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 17, 2020
