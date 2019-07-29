|
Richard Arlyn Wilson, age 79, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital Memphis, TN. Richard was born in Burlison, TN on July 20, 1940. He was preceded in death by his son, John Arlyn Wilson, his father Clarence Basil Wilson, his mother Ann Lucille (Pugh) Wilson and two sisters, Sharon Diana (Wilson) Magee and Jean Carolyn (Wilson) Hoyt. Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. Richard was a medic and also a Vietnam Veteran. Richard was retired from his businesses Wilson Painting Company and Bailey Depot surveying Co. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann (Thompson) Wilson of Memphis, his daughter Lori Ann Wilson of Arlington, TN, his brother, Bill (Robin) Wilson of Memphis, TN, and his sister Judy Belser of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Cody Heins, Madison, and Nicholas Remscheid.
A gathering of friends and family for Richard will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A gathering of friends and family will occur Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life will occur Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.
The family request that memorials be sent to the Cancer Association.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 29, 2019