Richard Daniel "Danny" Adams

Richard Daniel "Danny" Adams, 54 of Bartlett died on March 23rd, 2019.



Danny was a loving father, son, and brother. He is survived by his parents, Roy and Martha Adams of Bartlett, TN. His three children, Chelsea, Cole and Dallas Adams of Bartlett, TN. and Kimberly Watts of Germantown, TN the mother of his children. Danny also leaves two brother's Steve and wife Dee of Joplin, MO., Doug and wife Christine of Germantown, TN and his girlfriend of many years Cathy Bivens along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Danny was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Roy W. Adams and Erma Kegel and his maternal grandparents, Hugh M and Martha E Moore.



As the youngest son in a military family, Danny and his brothers traveled throughout the US, living in San Diego, CA, Sanford, FL, Albany GA, and Key West, FL. His family then put down roots in Memphis, TN in 1974 when his father retired from the Navy.



Danny graduated in 1982 from Raleigh Egypt High School. After graduation, he worked in the Automotive Performance industry working for Competition Cams, Lunati Cam Shafts, and Bullet Racing Cams where he was a skilled machinist, operating equipment and rebuilding camshafts for race and sports cars.



Danny had a love of Nascar and spent many weekends rooting on some of his favorite drivers Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt and his all-time favorite, Mark Martin. Danny had the keenest sense of humor, specializing in the self-deprecating and human observations, with special emphasis toward the aging process. Danny chose to never take himself too seriously. He was a master on the grill, fried catfish, hush-puppies, and fries and could cook the meanest pot of chili, a family favorite.



Danny was at his absolute proudest when, with an incomparable gleam in his eye, he would frequently talk about Chelsea, Cole, and Dallas. Their collective independence, strength, resilience, smarts, humor and just plain, good ole common sense never escaped his notice. Danny's sense of humor so glaringly lives on through them.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, 3700 N. Germantown Road from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 1:45 pm, followed by interment.



In lieu of flowers who choose to give a gift to honor Danny are asked to make a contribution in his name to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Collierville, TN Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 28, 2019