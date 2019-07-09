|
On July 4, 2019, Richard E. Watkins, 77, became truly free. Richard was born August 31, 1941 to the late Julia Williams Davis and Joseph Watkins in Mason, TN. A Vietnam War Veteran, Richard served 29 years at the Memphis Defense Depot, retiring as a Warehouse Supervisor. After retiring and moving to Coldwater, MS, Richard, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed tending to his cows, farming, fishing, and hunting.
Richard leaves to cherish memories of his big heart, sense of humor, easy smile, and resourceful and persistent spirit: his wife of 49 years, Margie; children – Michael O. (Lottie) Minor, EdD, Rychetta N. Watkins, PhD and Richard D. (Ayanna) Watkins, JD; brother – Robert C. (Dorothy) Watkins; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a full circle of extended family and friends.
Former co-workers, friends and extended family are invited to share fond memories during a wake on Friday, July 12 from 5-8pm at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN 38114. A homegoing celebration will be held 11am, Saturday, July 13th at Mt. Calm Baptist Church, Coldwater, MS 38618. Viewing will be from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samuel D. Minor Scholarship Fund, PO Box 267, Coldwater, MS 38618.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 9, 2019