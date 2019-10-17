|
Richard Edward (Marshak) Majkrzak, age 73, of Cordova, TN died on October 13, 2019.
Richard was born in Chicago, IL, on June 22, 1946, he was the loving son of John and Bernice Majkrzak who have preceded him along with his older brothers John, Ronald, and Jerome.
Richard leaves behind his beloved wife, Geanette of Cordova, his son "best bud" Chad of Cordova. He also leaves behind several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was a 1964 graduate of Catholic High School for Boys. After high school, Richard joined the Navy and served on the USS Roosevelt and the USS Kennedy. Richard was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and was grateful to have witnessed the Cubs win the World Series. He retired as Senior Estimator from BHN Corp in 2011. In retirement, his favorite things were saying "What's for dinner" and watching his Cubs.
You will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cordova, TN on 22 Oct 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 17, 2019