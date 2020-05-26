Or Copy this URL to Share

He is survived by his sister Karen Sue Crippen, his brother William David Crippen (Barbara), his former wife Crispin C. Jones Crippen, his children Lisa Crippen Schlesinger (Danny), and Gregory Lee Crippen (Amy). Grandchildren Taylor Crippen Reisen (Travis), Stuart John Morrison, Seth Richard Morrison, and great-grandson Declan John Reisen.



A long time resident of the Whitehaven area of Memphis, TN graduating from Whitehaven High School he maintained life long friendships with former classmates attending many reunions, spending his last few years living happily with Florence Newton Samuels.



Richard's career was in sales working for Wrigley's, the chewing gum company. His family has fond memories of a storage room with cases of chewing gum smelling like Juicy Fruit, Doublemint, or Big Red depending on what was being stored. Richard chose early retirement ly after company transfers to other cities settling back in the Memphis, TN area near family.



Retirement hobbies included training Labrador Retrievers for hunting and retrieving for show, and duck hunting. He also greatly enjoyed fishing with long time friends and his son.



Due to this uncertain time, respecting Richard's wishes, a Memorial/Visitation/Life Celebration will be planned for a later date. Donations on his behalf may be sent to Fayette County Animal Rescue, PO Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066. His immediate family requests memories/stories/photos to be shared for his future life celebration

