Richard Lee Tapper, 74, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at Baptist DeSoto in Southaven, MS.



Richard was born on May 17, 1946, to the late William and Ruby Tapper. He was a Superintendent for Reid Homes where he thoroughly enjoyed building custom homes. After his retirement, he worked as a gatekeeper for Snowden Grove in Southaven. Richard's love for the Lord never wavered. He loved sharing it with everyone he met. As the gatekeeper he would tell everyone he loved them but Jesus loved them more. Richard never missed an opportunity to share the gospel. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, and watching them play baseball.



Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and will be missed dearly.



Richard is survived by wife of 47 years, Lillian Joye Tapper; two children, Sidney Tapper (Tobie) and Kimberly Long; a sister, Judy Dodson (Jackie). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Tristan Long, Chase Long, Hayden Tapper, Brock Tapper, Easton Tapper, Jensen Johnson (Collin), and two great-grandchildren, Dalton Gore, and Ryleigh Johnson.



Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill South.

