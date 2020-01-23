Home

Richard Monroe "Dick" Shaw Jr.


1938 - 2020
Richard Monroe "Dick" Shaw Jr. Obituary
Richard "Dick" Monroe Shaw, Jr., age 81, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in New Roads, Louisiana on November 30, 1938, to Richard Monroe Shaw, Sr. and Emma Claire Bouanchaud Shaw.

He was an avid reader, beer maker, and ham radio operator. He enjoyed being outdoors and tending to his garden, bees, and chickens as well as spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Richard Shaw (Melissa) and Melinda Lejman (Michael) and six beautiful grandchildren.

A private celebration of his life will be held by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wolf River Conservancy in his memory.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 23, 2020
