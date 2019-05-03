|
Richard R. Thais, 79, died peacefully at home on April 30, 2019, after a brief illness.
Dr. Thais was a professor of Chemical Engineering at Christian Brothers University for 32 years, as well as an alumnus of CBU. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Carole W. (Kay) Thais, four children, Dr. Catherine Barr, Bryan, TX, Margie Thais (Rick), Michael Thais and Susan Anderson, all of Memphis, seven grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at Stritch Chapel, Christian Brothers University on Saturday, May 11, at 5 p.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 3, 2019
