1930 – 2020



Richard Stanley White, Sr., age 89, resident of the Hickory Withe Community and husband of the late Edna Lee McCullough White, departed this life Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Richard was born July 20, 1930, at Wilson, Arkansas, the son of the late Autry Daniel White and Elmer-Lee Harvell White Weaver. He was married April 28, 1950, to the former Edna Lee McCullough and was a member of Gallaway First Baptist Church. Going to church was the highlight of his life. Richard was a dairy farmer for much of his life and enjoyed being around people, working in his yard, and going out to eat at Cracker Barrel.



Mr. White is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann Mullins of Memphis, TN and Linda Hill (Charles) of Adams, TN; his sister, JoAnne Sides of Bolivar, TN; his brother, Robert Weaver of Laconia, TN; four grandchildren, Walter Hill, Virginia Benedetto, Angie Mullins and Jeremy Mullins (Adrian); and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Lee McCullough White who died March 15, 2013; his parents, Autry Daniel White and Elmer-Lee Harvell White Weaver; his son, Richard S. White, Jr. who died September 24, 2005; three sisters, Ruth Kee, Martha Jo Wright, and Annette Snow; and five brothers, Mitchell White, Johnny Weaver, Thomas Weaver, Billy Weaver, and Larry Weaver.



Funeral Services for Mr. White will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ronnie Grunewald, pastor of Gallaway First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. White will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Charles Hill, James Thompson, Walter Hill, David McCullough, Mac McCullough, and Kevin Bing.



The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 381059-9959.



