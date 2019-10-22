Home

Richie Cohen Obituary
Richie Cohen, 70, of Bartlett, TN passed away October 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Irving Cohen.

Richie is survived by his wife, Patricia Cohen; his son, Jesse Cohen; step-daughter, Erin Kelly-Hooper; mother, Annette Cohen; brother, Michael Cohen; sisters, Jaime Cohen and Donna Cohen (and brother-in-law Jeff Goodman); and step-granddaughter, Madeline Hooper. Richie was uncle to seven nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Tunica Humane Society, 4500 Fox Island Rd, Tunica, MS 38676.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 22, 2019
