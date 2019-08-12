|
Rita Ann Webb, 74, of Collierville, TN, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mrs. Webb was a faithful member of Collierville First Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virgie Brown, her step-father, Clarence Brown, and her father, James Earl Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Webb, her son, Nathan Webb (Kim), one sister, Cathy Williamson, and her brother, James Johnson. Survivors also include her aunt, Geneva Hollin, her niece, Tonya Hollin, and two grandchildren, Ashton Webb and Jackson Webb.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5-9pm and again on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 12 pm until the funeral service begins at 2 pm, all at Collierville First Pentecostal Church, 10545 Collierville Rd. Collierville, TN. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN.
Collierville Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 12, 2019