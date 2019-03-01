Resources More Obituaries for Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey, age 85, departed this life peacefully on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Oakland, Tennessee. Robbie was born May 1, 1933 in Macon, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late (1979) Robert Lee Matheson and the late (1961) Wilma Irene McQueen Matheson.



Robbie is survived by her daughter, Ann Conley (Jim) of Eads, TN; her son, Lee Yancey (Les) of Oakland, TN; her son-in-law, Brian Moore of Memphis, TN; her baby sister, Wilma Jean Matheson of Oak Hills, CA; grandchildren, Amy Howard (Clay) of Arlington, TN, Emily Conley of Denver, CO, Katie Clements (Greg) of Arlington, TN, Dr. Justin Yancey of Arlington, TN, Meghan Moore of Nashville, TN, Chris Moore of Memphis, TN; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Howard, Sloane Clements and Samuel Clements. Robbie is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins on the Matheson and Yancey sides of her family.



Robbie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonadus Franklin Yancey; her daughter, Teresa Yancey Moore; her sisters, Clara Jane Matheson Bryson, Norma Ann Matheson Vaughan; and her brother, Robert Lee Matheson, Jr.



Robbie attended Macon Elementary School in Macon, Tennessee. She graduated from Fayette County High School where she was an avid basketball player. As a young child, she was baptized into the Methodist Church in Macon, Tennessee. After her marriage to Frank, she moved to Oakland, Tennessee and attended the Oakland Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and later on attended Faith United Methodist Church in Oakland, TN. She loved attending Church and participating in Church activities. Her faith in God was strong and true and remained a source of comfort to her throughout her life.



Robbie loved being a homemaker and working side by side with her husband, Frank, on their farm during their 63 years together. She loved being a Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Robbie was a great friend and she cherished the lifelong friendships in her life.



Robbie helped her husband Frank in their Yancey Oakland Feed Store in Oakland, Tennessee. She kept the store organized and was the bookkeeper for the business until they retired.



Her love of See's candies was well known! One last thing… her smile would light up any room she was in.



The family wishes to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Vera Smith, Kathy Shaw, Lamarsha Smith, JoAnne Somerville, Linda Pruitt, Bernice O'Neal, and Corondalay Howell. We appreciate and thank Baptist Trinity Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorials go to Faith United Methodist Church, 6270 U.S. Highway 64, Oakland, TN 38060 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Yancey will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Oakland City Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Yancey will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Greg Clements, Clay Howard, Justin Yancey, Chris Moore, Johnny Stevens, and Andrew Stevens.



