|
|
|
Robbie M. (Crow) Stewart, born May 7th, 1926 in Memphis passed away on March 1st, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Harold F Stewart Sr, her parents William and Bessie Crow, her brother William T Crow, and her sisters Cleta King, Lela Mae Harris, and Virginia Williams.
She graduated from Bartlett High School class of 1944. She was a long time bookkeeper for Lansky Brothers for more than 50 years. She was also a long-standing member of New Hope Christian church.
She is survived by her six children Harold Stewart Jr. (Cathy), Orville Stewart (Bobbie), Gary Stewart (Kathryn), Sharon Nachman (Arthur), Ricky Stewart (Marilyn), and Dennis Stewart (Charlene) 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren which she loved dearly.
Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave on Friday, March 6th with visitation from 12-2 and services immediately following.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020