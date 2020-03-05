|
|
|
Robert Alan Sigafoos, 96, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home. Born October 14, 1923, in Philadelphia, PA to Dr. John W. Sigafoos and Ruth C. Sigafoos, he was raised in Doylestown, PA, and graduated from Doylestown High School in 1941.
He earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from Penn State, and a PhD. in economics from Indiana University. In World War II, he served in the 111th Infantry Regiment in the Pacific as a rifleman and a field medic.
Dr. Sigafoos came to Memphis from Los Angeles where he headed the West Coast operations of Real Estate Research Corporation, a subsidiary of the First National Bank of Chicago. He had prior experience as senior economist with Stanford Research Institute in California and with Southwest Research Institute in Texas. Earlier in his career he was a fiscal consultant to the Puerto Rican Treasury Department, a budget analyst for the State of Illinois, and served on the faculties of Penn State and Drexel University.
He published extensively over his career. His best book is Absolutely, Positively Overnight: The Federal Express Story. In retirement, he turned to writing Civil War based novels.
He occupied the Morris S. Fogelman Chair in Real Estate at the University of Memphis. Along with the late Professor Paul R. Lowry, Dr. Sigafoos founded the Memphis Chapter of Lambda Alpha in 1977, a prominent land economics society which includes as members the Who's Who of local real estate development, architectural, academic, engineering and planning professionals.
He retired from the University of Memphis in 1985, and relocated first to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, then later to Fayetteville to be near the University of Arkansas Library and its research facilities.
Dr. Sigafoos was active in the Democratic Party throughout his life, and actively supported its candidates. His first experience was nailing Franklin D. Roosevelt posters on telephone poles in his native Philadelphia in 1932 as a nine year old. He was particularly fond of Harry Truman and Adlai Stevenson.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine McArthur Sigafoos, a daughter, Betsy Carrie of Mesa, Arizona, a son, Robert J. Sigafoos of San Clemente, California, a grandson Grant R. Sigafoos of Dana Point, California, a granddaughter Colleen A. Sandic of Portland, Maine, and his much-loved feline "Goldie Hawn."
No service is planned. Cremation is under the supervision of Epting Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Washington Crossing National Military Park in Pennsylvania.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 5, 2020