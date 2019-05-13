Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Steadman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Andrew "Andy" Steadman

Obituary Flowers Robert Andrew "Andy" Steadman, 64, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away on May 10, 2019. Mr. Steadman is the son of the late Robert Leslie Steadman.



He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Yvonne Bryant Steadman of Olive Branch; precious daughter Kate Steadman (Scott) Stine, grandson Isaiah Jack Stine and a baby granddaughter expected in June, all of Newton, New Jersey. His memory also lives on with his mother Dorothy Day Steadman of Germantown, Tennessee; sister Carol Steadman (Robert) Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; as well as his two adoring Nieces Kim Johnson (Matt) Radant and Melissa Johnson (Joey) Pippin.



Andy had a gift for using his mind and hands to help others. He led facility improvements at a variety of companies including Holiday Inn World Headquarters for over 20 years and most recently Spaces Group. He did not stop there. Whether it was building a family home, restoring old vehicles or motor homes, or making improvements at the family farm, Happy Days Tree Farm, he always focused on making things better. For fun, Andy was a Ham Radio enthusiast with the call sign N5TAY, making himself available to help others with similar interests. His love for family and friends has left an imprint on the lives of those who knew him that will never, ever be forgotten.



Family and friends will gather on Monday, May 13 from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be on Monday, May 14 starting at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home located at 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Burial will follow beginning at two o'clock that afternoon in the Turner Cemetery located in McNairy County, Tennessee.



