, age 76, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, loving husband father grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Robert was an Army Veteran and a retired Memphis Police Officer.He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Demberger Thetford who passed away on August 21, 1998.Robert is survived by his wife Christine Thetford, his daughter Sharon Thetford, his son, Robert Thetford, two grandsons, Dylan Thetford and Ethan Thetford, four siblings, Donald Thetford (Nancy), Barbara Thetford Burkhead, Carol Thetford, and John Thetford (Aronda), as well as many nieces and nephews.