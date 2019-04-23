Home

Robert "Bob" Brown

Robert "Bob" Brown Obituary
Robert "Bob" Brown, 87, of Memphis, TN passed away April 23, 2019.

Bob served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and retired after 32 years from the Air National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brown; his parents, Sadie and Marshall Brown; and his brother, Charles Brown.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Brown (Diane), Michael Brown; his daughter, Lee Ann Frazier (Dan); grandchildren, Daniel Frazier, Katerine Ausmus (CJ), Abigail Frazier, Brian Gamblin (Jenn), Brittany Gamblin, Pierce Brown, Anna Brown; great-grandchildren, James, Brianna, Lily; and his brother, Bill Brown (Heather).

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 25th with a catered reception at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 23, 2019
