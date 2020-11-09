, Junior passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short illness.Robert was a lifelong Memphian who graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1957. He followed the path of both parents, who were successful insurance agents, while completing his law degree at night, and was admitted to the Bar in 1967. Robert developed an expertise and passion for helping small and mid-sized companies with their retirement benefits, ultimately building his own company that became Burleigh Consulting Group. He loved his work and was proud to have assembled a team of outstanding people to carry on what he started.People will remember Robert's calm demeanor, cheerfulness and ability to laugh at himself. He understood the blessing of being adored by many. He had a variety of interests including tennis, bridge, scuba diving, and jigsaw puzzles. He was a lifelong learner whose hobbies included studying math, actuarial science and Spanish. He found great joy in monthly lunches with his high school friends, intellectual discussions at his Friday Bible study, providing transportation and support for the Sisters of Charity, and delivering Meals on Wheels with his MIFA teammate, Marilyn.He deeply loved his family. Each child, niece, nephew and in-law revered him as a caring and supportive confidant. He never let us down.Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert Burleigh Sr. and Dorothy Cawthon Burleigh, and his sister, Betty Burleigh Jones.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marietta Burleigh, his children - Lee Burleigh Harper (Bob), Fontaine Carpenter, Kathryn Swords, Doug Carpenter (Sissy) and Stephen Carpenter (Carrie), and fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.