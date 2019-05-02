Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Webb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Cary "Bud" Webb

Obituary Flowers Robert Cary Webb, known to all as "Bud," passed away on Saturday, April 27th at the age of 76 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.



He was a beloved member of Germantown Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and longtime usher and was mentored by his dear friend, Bobby Lanier. Prior to joining Germantown Presbyterian Church, he served as a deacon at Whitehaven Presbyterian church.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 3:30 p.m. at Germantown Presbyterian Church with visitation following.



A native Memphian, Bud graduated from Southside High School, class of 1960 and vowed to be a scrapper for life. Bud was a natural-born salesman beginning his long career with James Davis Men's Store. After a stint in the home building industry, he found his niche with Aflac and only recently retired after 30 plus years. He leaves behind many friends that he had worked with through the years from agent to the CEO of the company. He enjoyed sharing his love of the company by gifting friends with a 'duck' tie, socks, golf caps, or numerous other Aflac memorabilia.



Bud touched the hearts of all who knew him with his delight in practical jokes or his joy in supplying church friends, young and old, with a peppermint candy and smarties for the children. Bud was a man after God's own heart and he built relationships that exemplified his faith with the lord our God.



Bud was preceded in death by his parents, E.N. and Betty Boals, his brother Michael Boals, sister Nancy Dollar, and brother in law Wallace Durley (Margaret). His surviving brothers in law include William Durley (Trevia) and Joseph Durley (Tony). He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Durley Webb of 54 years. He also leaves behind two daughters, Laura Wood, husband John and Lea Buring, husband Eric.



His heart belonged to his 4 precious grandchildren and he shared his love for them to anyone who would listen. Aris Webb Welden his only grandson nicknamed him "Bu." His three granddaughters, Ollie and Dina Ciabattini and Cary Catherine Welden. They were as devoted to him as he was to them.



His brother Rick Boals and wife Mary Jane have been especially loving and attentive during Bud's lengthy illnesses.



Additionally, Bud leaves a host of nieces and nephews and McKinney cousins. As a SS Scrapper Bud participated in all sports available to him.



He carried that passion as an adult playing lots of golf, volleyball, and slow pitch softball which earned him an invitation to join the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame.



Memorial donations may be made to Germantown Presbyterian Church (Music Fund) 2363 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138, or the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330 Memphis Tennessee 38111. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 2, 2019