Robert Clinton Camp Sr., 88, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his native Memphis, Tennessee. He is survived by his loving wife, Maximiliana; his brother, Harry (Anne) of Covington, Louisiana; his five children, George (MaryJac), Robert Jr., Thelma (Don), Elizabeth (Steve), and Richard (Isabel). He is fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Debbie, Robert III, Krista, Joe, Kevin, Janet, Carleigh, Josh, Grayson, and Zoe, and by several great-grandchildren.
He is to be buried in a private family service with full military honors in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
While Memphis was where his journey began and ended, Bob spent his life all over the globe as a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force. A proud and decorated veteran, Bob served for 23 years with tours in Germany and Korea. Bob is remembered for his good humor and kind spirit, always extending a place at the table for his fellow soldiers who did not have a family to go home to during the holidays. He enjoyed spending his weekends going fishing on Wapanocca Lake, where his only worry would be being outfished by his wife. When he wasn't fishing, Bob would spend his weekend watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys, from tough losses to triumphant wins. Bob will be remembered lovingly by his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose hearty laugh and gentle voice will be well-missed.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 6, 2020