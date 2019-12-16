|
|
|
Robert David Lewis, 59, of Bartlett, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Mount Pleasant, MI.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lewis, stepfather, William Thayer, a daughter, Danielle Lewis and a brother, Charles Lewis. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Thayer, stepmother, Denise Lewis, wife, Sandra Lewis, three children, Nicole Lewis, Krystina Blay (Nick) and Trae Everett (Randa), three grandchildren, Julian Lewis, Paityn Blay and Nicholas Blay, three siblings, Cheryl Black, Sandra Fisher (Marc) and James Lewis, two nephews, Matt Black and Bryan Wood and a niece, Cali Fisher.
Robert (aka; Lew, Dave) enlisted in the Navy in May 1981 deciding to make it his career. He was a proud veteran of the Gulf War having served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was the recipient of many commendations and medals. He was a member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars () and The American Legion. He retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer, PNC (Air Warfare/Surface Warfare) on September 30, 1997. As a civilian returning to the workforce, he was the Director of Navy Retirements/Disabilities for the Department of Defense from which he retired in May 2017.
Robert energized any gathering with his presence. Being very witty, laughter always followed behind him. A big man, he was very gentle and kind. At some point in their life, each person that knew Robert needed his help in some fashion. He never wavered. Whatever the task he always came through. He very easily developed many long-lasting friendships. He loved fishing, bowling, woodworking, and meeting with his buddies every Friday. Family was of the utmost importance to him (beloved husband, caring son, loving father, dear brother and doting grandfather/uncle). Joined in marriage on September 21, 1996, Robert and Sandra shared a wonderful life together for over 23 years.
Although the odds were against him, Robert was a fighter and never gave up. He always kept a positive outlook and had no complaints. He was a very unique individual with a heart of gold. He is loved dearly and will be forever missed by his family and friends. May God embrace his beautiful soul.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 17 from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at one o'clock in the afternoon also at the funeral home. The committal service will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 16, 2019