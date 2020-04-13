|
|
|
Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 84.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jackie; two children, Cathy Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Jeff McCaskill (Holly) of Hernando, MS; and 5 grandchildren, Casey and Kevin Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Myles, Georgie and Sophie McCaskill.
Don will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. If asked, he would tell you about pickleball.
Due to current events and social distancing, a private family service will be held on April 16, 2020, at 10:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's memory can be made to Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 3867
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 13, 2020