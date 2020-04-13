Home

Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill

Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill Obituary
Robert Donald "Don" McCaskill passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jackie; two children, Cathy Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Jeff McCaskill (Holly) of Hernando, MS; and 5 grandchildren, Casey and Kevin Nelson (Dayton, OH) and Myles, Georgie and Sophie McCaskill.

Don will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. If asked, he would tell you about pickleball.

Due to current events and social distancing, a private family service will be held on April 16, 2020, at 10:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's memory can be made to Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 3867
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 13, 2020
