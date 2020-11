Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Dunlap Rose, Jr., age 96, passed away November 18, 2020, at Kirby Pines Manor, Memphis, Tennessee. He was born in Tunica County, Mississippi on January 17, 1924, to Irene Lucile Baird Rose and Robert Dunlap Rose, Sr.



He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, a graduate of Mississippi State University, a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and an Eagle Scout. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Louise Miller Rose.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM at Magnolia Cemetery, Collierville, Tennessee.

