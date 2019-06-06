Robert E. Manker, 74, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Reeves Manker. Mr. Manker is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Shirley A. Manker, daughters, Katherin Manker Ginn, Elizabeth Manker Creavis, three stepsons, Andrew Martin Lockyer, Sean Lockyer and Simon Peter Lockyer, eleven grandchildren and a sister, Elizabeth Manker Weimer. Mr. Manker graduated from Memphis University School and then from Ole Miss. He enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged from the US Army 3rd Cav. He worked in the family business and was a member at LaBelle Haven Baptist Church for over five years. At church he was part of the choir, welcome center and various other activities. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 8th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at LaBelle Haven Baptist Church, 4800 Highway 305 N. in Olive Branch. The burial will immediately follow, via an escorted cortege, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 6, 2019