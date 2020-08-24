1/1
Robert Earl Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Earl Cole, 73, of Memphis, died on July 8, 2020. His remains were not claimed.

Mr. Cole was born August 17, 1946 and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be laid to rest Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.

All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved