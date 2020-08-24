Mr. Robert Earl Cole, 73, of Memphis, died on July 8, 2020. His remains were not claimed.



Mr. Cole was born August 17, 1946 and was a veteran of the United States Army.



He will be laid to rest Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.



All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN.

