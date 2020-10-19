Robert Earl Howell

1931 – 2020

, age 88, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband to Johnnie Ruth Howell, departed this life Friday afternoon, October 16, 2020 at his home.Robert Earl was born November 17, 1931 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the son of the late Earl B. Howell and Minnie Margaret Stapleton Howell. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was married to Betty Goodman Howell who preceded him in death, and Johnnie Morris Howell for seventeen years. He was employed by Fayette Farmers Co-op and Oakland Walmart. After retiring from Fayette Farmers Co-op after many years, he became a greeter at Walmart. He was always speaking and smiling at everyone that came in. Robert Earl was an avid Memphis Tigers basketball fan and enjoyed gardening.Mr. Howell is survived by his wife, Johnnie Howell; two step-daughters, Benita Morris Pepper of Lakeland, TN and Marlane Morris Crowell (Joe) of Lakeland, TN; his step-son, Miles Benton Morris of Somerville, TN; his sister-in-law, Peggy Howell of Houston, TX; three step-grandchildren, Ben Pepper (Erica) of Whiteville, TN, Garren Crowell (Aimee) of Mt. Carmel, TN and Chase Hobbs (Ben) of Rose Hill, KS; three great-grandchildren and several nieces.He was preceded by his first wife, Betty Howell in 2000; his sister, Anna Frances Foster; and his brother, John Howell.