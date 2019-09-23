|
Robert Earl Schneller, 84, of Bartlett, TN, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 20, 2019.
He was a graduate of CBHS and MSU and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was retired from both GE and Firestone, was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed golf, reading, traveling and being with family and friends.
Mr. Schneller was preceded in death by his parents; Almond and Clara Schneller, and a brother Richard Schneller.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Schneller, his sons; Ian Schneller, Erik Claridge, David Schneller (Michelle), and ten grandchildren; Imogen, Evan, Daniel, Nadia, Sasha, Noah, Hannah, Ananiah, and Luke.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family request any memorials in honor of Mr. Schneller be sent to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 23, 2019