Robert "Rob" Deeken

1972 – 2020, age 48, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Chrystal Deeken, departed this life Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Regional One Health in Memphis.Rob was born February 9, 1972 in San Diego, California, the son of Patricia "Pat" Barnett Deeken and the late Robert Ray Deeken. He graduated from high school in Panama City, Florida and served his country in the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm. Rob was married October 19, 2002 to Chrystal Charmaine Deeken and was employed as a lead software engineer at Auto Zone. He was a member of Warren Community Church in Somerville and enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He will be remembered for being a loving father and he was also involved with the ham radio group, Fayette County ARES.Mr. Deeken is survived by his wife of 18 years, Chrystal Deeken of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Cassidy Deeken of Oakland, TN and Christina Deeken of Covington, TN; his son, Robert Deeken of Lodi, CA; his mother, Pat Deeken of Collierville, TN; and two brothers, Brian Deeken of Inkom, ID and David Deeken of Danville, IN.