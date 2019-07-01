Robert Erwin Kluge "Bob" "Baggie", (age 82) passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30th at home with family by his side while watching replays of Cubs Baseball games.



He is preceded in death by his mother and Father, Erwin and Marie Kluge; his brothers; Fritz, John, James, Maxwell and his sisters; Betty, Gertrude, Margaret, Ruth, and Carol.



Robert was one of 10 children. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, moved to Alaska and later made Memphis his home after the birth of his granddaughter.



Always a hard worker, he enjoyed working with his hands and his talent and love for painting and art never went unnoticed. One of his favorite jobs was the Sears Tower in Chicago.



He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bunnell, Frank Bunnell (son in law), grandchild Taylor Amen, Casey Amen (grandson in law) and two great-grandchildren, Lila and George.



If you couldn't find "Baggie" at home watching the Cubs he was often at the bowling alley or out on the lake fishing.



"May you catch every fish in the lake, may you always bowl a 300 and may the Cubs never lose another World Series."



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Kluge family. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019