, known to all as Bobby, died August 12, 2020, after a long struggle with many health problems. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Barnes Cruthirds, who cared for him at home throughout his illness.Bobby was born October 16, 1939, in Banner, Mississippi, the second son of Frank Spencer and Ola Davis Cruthirds. He grew up a proud North Memphis boy, attending Guthrie Elementary and Humes High Schools. Following the early death of his father in 1953, Bobby augmented the family income by throwing newspapers. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Marines, because he had heard they were the toughest branch of the service. Upon discharge, he got a job with the Memphis City Planning Commission. He worked there until his older brother Bill recruited him to join Merchants Hotel Supply. When Merchants was absorbed into the Holiday Inn family of companies and became Innkeepers Supply, Bill and Bobby rose through the ranks to the top of their divisions, Bill in interior design and Bobby in commercial kitchen design, recruiting their youngest brother Jim along the way. While still working at Holiday Inns, Bobby and his two brothers started Specialties, Inc., a wall accessory manufacturing company. In 1970 they founded House of Cruthirds, providing custom millwork for the hospitality industry. In 1971 they moved both businesses to Olive Branch, Mississippi, and merged them into Unicorn International, Inc., which became one of the nation's largest hospitality furnishings, design and engineering companies. Following the closure of Unicorn in 1993, Bobby founded his own commercial kitchen design company, FF&E Inc., which he operated until his retirement several years ago.Bobby's favorite pastime was fishing, and he spent many happy hours on local lakes with his fishing buddies. He participated in the famous House of Cruthirds touch football and softball amateur athletic teams that won numerous city championships through the years. In the 1970s, Bobby earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying his Beechcraft Bonanza single engine plane.Bobby is also survived by his daughter Lisa Spigolon and grandchildren Lukus McGowan, Emma Cruthirds and Eli Cruthirds (mother Monica); his brother, Jim Cruthirds and sister Beverly Cruthirds and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved; and his mother-in-law Margaret Odom, brother-in-law Greg Odom and the rest of the Odom family. He was predeceased by his daughter Lyn Cruthirds, his grandson Lelyn McGowan, and his brother Bill Cruthirds. He also leaves behind his beloved Schnauzer, Rascal. Bobby had a sweet, easy-going personality and was loved by all who knew him. He will be long remembered and sorely missed.