Robert (Bob) Gerald Howell was born on January 20, 1944, at home in Bradley Junction, Florida to Rosa Keen Howell and John Wesley Howell. He went on to be with the Heavenly Father peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2020 at age 76. His wife D. Ruth Howell resides in Oklahoma and is comforted by family and her faith.



Robert joined the Air Force in 1964. He was with the Military Police and trained with the Green Beret for a few secret ops' missions in Vietnam. While serving, he met Frank Pursley who became his father in the faith and introduced him to Jesus. He and Robert remained friends until his death.



When Robert answered the call from God to "feed His sheep," he loaded the family and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in 1979. In the many years following graduation, he planted and pastored three churches and ministered as an associate pastor at three other churches.



Robert really enjoyed studying the Bible and experiencing Jewish culture and customs. He was a gifted teacher at heart and took every opportunity to give insight into the Kingdom of God. If you were in the car with him, you heard a cassette tape or CD teaching God's Word. If you ever had a conversation with him, the Bible was sure to come up as the main topic of discussion.



Outside of the ministry, Robert practiced photography as his profession for 40+ years. He spent much of his time traveling around the country, taking family portraits. In his retirement, he led Bible studies and Sunday School classes. He also wrote and published a book called "The Name of the Good Samaritan Revealed."



In addition to the many transformed lives he ministered to over the years, his legacy lives on in his five children; Vicki M. Keller, M. Kathryn Barton, Jacqueline Chancey, Aimee J. Campbell, and Jonathan R. Howell. He introduced them all to the Kingdom of God and kept God's Word always in their ears.



The family would like to invite you to come celebrate his life on Saturday, September 19th at Forest Hill Home & Memorial Park – East.



2440 Whitten Road

Memphis, TN 38133



Visitation 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Service 2:00 – 3:00 PM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store