Robert (Bobby) Gordon Calhoun, 81, passed from this world to be with our Lord forever on Monday, November 30, 2020, while comforted by his family in Memphis, TN. He was born June 2, 1939, to the late Charlotte and Robert Calhoun.



He leaves behind his loving wife Patricia; his sister Carolyn Wettergreen (husband Skip); two daughters Cherri Lamar (husband Bill) and Merri Hendricks; grandson, James Lamar (wife Aimee), and two great-granddaughters Madison and Maci Lamar. Bobby and Patricia faithfully attended Bellevue Baptist Church. They were immensely fond of their Sunday School class led by Charley Brand. Bobby was as kind and humble a man anyone could know and was dearly loved by all.



A funeral service will be held Monday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, located at 6875 Cockrum Street Olive Branch, MS. Reception to follow immediately at Brantley Funeral Home. The food at the reception will be served by attendants, and the chapel seating will be "socially distanced." The service will be live-streamed on the Brantley Funeral Home Facebook Page for those who cannot attend in-person. A private burial will follow.

