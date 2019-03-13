Resources More Obituaries for Robert Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Hale "Robbie" Jones III

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Hale "Robbie" Jones III, age 67, a resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and husband of Marsha Miles Jones, departed this life Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Funeral Services for Mr. Jones were held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dave Shreve officiating. Interment followed in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - West Chapel at Oakland.



Robbie was born July 2, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert Hale Jones, Jr. and Barbara Frances Liberty Jones. He was a graduate at Messick High School Class of 1971 and State Technical Institute Class of 1991. He was employed as a corrections officer at the Shelby County Sheriff Department for 11 years and was the purchasing and facility manager at the Commercial Appeal newspaper in Memphis for 35 years before his retirement.



Robbie was married October 27, 1984, to the former Marsha Miles and he was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where he worked with the media ministry, the homebound committee and taught children in Sunday School. He was an eagle scout in earlier years and enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, scuba diving, photography and going to the Smoky Mountains.



Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marsha Miles Jones of Bartlett, TN; his daughter, Heather Carlene Jones Collie of Memphis, TN; and two sisters, Shirley Ann Henry (Bob) of Waldport, OR and Lewie Allen Wise (Jack) of New Smyrna Beach, FL.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Larry Adams, Donald Chastain, Charlie Ervin, Rusty Hathcock, Dave Irby and Tom Renfroe.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2019