Robert Harold Taylor, Jr., 65, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m., Funeral 11 a. m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.

He leaves his mother, Mary L. Taylor, daughters, Sylvia Taylor Houston (Kenneth), Ebony Taylor, sisters, Gail Taylor, Demetria Walton, brothers, Steve Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN, 38116, (901)345-6075

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 20, 2020.
