Obituary Flowers Robert Irwin Mangum, Jr.

November 19, 1935 to March 5, 2019



Robert Irwin Mangum, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Bob, a lifelong resident of Tunica, Mississippi, was born in 1935, the son of Robert Irwin Mangum and Josephine Craig Mangum. He was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee; attended Mississippi State University; and graduated from Christian Brother's University in Memphis, Tennessee. Bob was employed by International Harvester and was the owner of Delta Hardware in Tunica, Mississippi. Bob was a past member of the Robinsonville and Tunica Rotary Clubs and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Bob was a founding member of the Carnival Memphis Boll Weevils.



Bob was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Margaret Moore; and his brothers, Craig Mangum and Gayle Mangum. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Aimee Guthrie Mangum; his son Robert Mangum III (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, North Carolina; his daughter, Marion Mangum-Isbell (Marshall), of Orlando, Florida; and his son Ben Mangum of Oxford, Mississippi. Bob is also survived by his step-children, Mia Gianotti Henley (Paul), Jane Gianotti Byrnes (Tommy), and David Gianotti (Shiloh). Bob is survived by his grandchildren Edward Henley, John Henley, Jeffrey Isbell, Sara Byrnes, George Henley, Thomas Byrnes, Margaret Mangum, and Robert Mangum IV.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Robinsonville, Mississippi. Visitation begins at 10:00a.m. Mass is at 11:00a.m.



The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Robinsonville, Mississippi, or to the . Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 6, 2019