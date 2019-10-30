|
Robert Jackson "Jackie" Hill, 86 of Humboldt, TN passed away on October 27, 2019. He was the son of Roy Jackson Hill and Laddie Hill.
He was a 1950 graduate of Dyersburg High School where he was the MVP and Captain of the Trojans Football team. They were the West TN undefeated Champions from 1947-1949. He received an academic and football scholarship to Ole Miss but left college to join the Navy, where he did four tours in Korea.
While in Korea he proposed to the love of his life, Louise Bledsoe and they wed in 1953. She blessed him with three wonderful children.
He was employed by Allen-Henry Company where he worked as a food broker and VP of sales for twenty-four years. In addition, he was a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy for seven years.
He was a Bible teacher, Deacon & Elder at Allen & Edgewood Church of Christ in Jackson, TN. He was the President of the Jackson CB Club and a member of the American Legion, , FOP, and NSA. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy Hill at the age of six. He leaves behind his precious wife of sixty-six years, Louise; Sister, Mary Jane Scott; Children: Nerissa Bright (John); Eddie Hill (Connie) & Ray Hill (Dana), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A celebration of life service will occur Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 30, 2019