On Friday, August 23, 2019, Robert Joseph Cunningham, Sr., loving husband and father of two children, and four grandchildren passed away at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his devoted family in the comfort of his home.
Robert was born on May 24, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph William and Jean (Tate) Cunningham. He received his B.S.B.A. from the University of South Carolina. Even though his degree was in business, his heart was in Religious Ministries and he pursued a masters at Covenant Theological Seminary. Throughout the years he worked for several religious organizations, including Christian Educators Association International. His heart was always drawn towards the service to God and others.
On September 26, 1964, he married Susan Jean Fisher. They raised one daughter, Kristin and one son, Robert. Robert and Susan celebrated 54 years of love and marriage together.
Robert was proceeded in death by his father, Joseph and his mother, Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his two children, Kristin (David) Stivers and Robert (Suzanne) Cunningham Jr.; and his four grandchildren, Joseph III, Victoria, William, and Emily.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church at 9:00 am. Visitation will follow service.
Flowers may be sent to Second Presbyterian or donations may be given in his honor to St. Jude Hospital. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5980107&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 26, 2019