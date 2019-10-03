Home

Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Robert Lee Coleman Obituary
Pastor Robert Lee Coleman, 66, passed September 24, 2019.

Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, at Spirit Of Liberty 5-7 PM at 175 E. Brooks Road. Funeral Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Eureka True Vine at 12 Noon, 3510 Millbranch Rd. burial in Forest Hill Cemetery-East.

He leaves three daughters, Angel Coleman, Brittany Coleman, and Candace Coleman, sister Rev. Joyce Smith, brother A.C. Coleman Jr., three grandchildren Cameron Threat, Dejah Grayson and Bryson Dickerson.

Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38116 (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 3, 2019
