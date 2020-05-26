Robert Lee Gervis Sr. "Bob" of Southaven, MS passed peacefully in his sleep to be with our Lord and Savior early Friday morning May 22, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Oxford MS where he was provided for with loving care.
Bob was born in St. Louis Missouri July 7, 1936 to Lea Hary Gervis and Bert Gervis. He grew up in a large family with 3 half-brothers and a half-sister. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannine Allen Gervis of Southaven MS. In Addition, Bob leaves behind 4 Children; Robert Lee Gervis Jr of Southaven, MS., Clint Gervis (Mary) of Memphis, TN., Chris Gervis of Memphis, TN., and Debbie Gervis Morgan (Crawford) of Jamestown, NC. As well as 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a native Memphian, graduating from Whitehaven High School and later attended the University of Tennessee in Martin. He enjoyed a long career as Sales Manager with Sears Corporation in Commercial accounts. After retirement with Sears he worked with Quest Diagnostics for several years.
He was a member of United Methodist Church and in his younger years coached little league baseball. Bob was a former Cub Scout Pack Leader, member of Futures Farmers of America, and a Free Mason. He was an avid fan of St Louis Cardinals Baseball and Tennessee Titians Football.
He enjoyed all activities with his children and grandchildren; including working on automobiles, sports, boating, traveling, and fishing. Bob was a published poet, and in is latter years enjoyed creating colorful birdhouses for the family. In our view his greatest accomplishment was the amount of time and participation he gave to his family.
He will always be fondly remembered for his hilarious sense of humor. He enjoyed telling jokes, pulling pranks, and creating laughter for those who crossed his path. His Grandkids will remember him for his inventive storytelling and tall tales. He loved his family, friends, and sharing life's many adventures. His heart sang with love and laughter when he was with us, he was truly a gentle soul.
We will have a Memorial Service for Robert Lee Gervis SR. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave in Memphis TN. Visitation is from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM followed immediately with a brief service starting at 7:00 PM.
Rather than flowers, please offer gifts in memory of Bob to the Shriners Hospitals for Children: website https://lovetotherescue.org.
Bob was born in St. Louis Missouri July 7, 1936 to Lea Hary Gervis and Bert Gervis. He grew up in a large family with 3 half-brothers and a half-sister. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannine Allen Gervis of Southaven MS. In Addition, Bob leaves behind 4 Children; Robert Lee Gervis Jr of Southaven, MS., Clint Gervis (Mary) of Memphis, TN., Chris Gervis of Memphis, TN., and Debbie Gervis Morgan (Crawford) of Jamestown, NC. As well as 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a native Memphian, graduating from Whitehaven High School and later attended the University of Tennessee in Martin. He enjoyed a long career as Sales Manager with Sears Corporation in Commercial accounts. After retirement with Sears he worked with Quest Diagnostics for several years.
He was a member of United Methodist Church and in his younger years coached little league baseball. Bob was a former Cub Scout Pack Leader, member of Futures Farmers of America, and a Free Mason. He was an avid fan of St Louis Cardinals Baseball and Tennessee Titians Football.
He enjoyed all activities with his children and grandchildren; including working on automobiles, sports, boating, traveling, and fishing. Bob was a published poet, and in is latter years enjoyed creating colorful birdhouses for the family. In our view his greatest accomplishment was the amount of time and participation he gave to his family.
He will always be fondly remembered for his hilarious sense of humor. He enjoyed telling jokes, pulling pranks, and creating laughter for those who crossed his path. His Grandkids will remember him for his inventive storytelling and tall tales. He loved his family, friends, and sharing life's many adventures. His heart sang with love and laughter when he was with us, he was truly a gentle soul.
We will have a Memorial Service for Robert Lee Gervis SR. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave in Memphis TN. Visitation is from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM followed immediately with a brief service starting at 7:00 PM.
Rather than flowers, please offer gifts in memory of Bob to the Shriners Hospitals for Children: website https://lovetotherescue.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.