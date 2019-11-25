Home

Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Marion Vinson


1935 - 2019
Robert Marion Vinson Obituary
Robert Marion Vinson, age 84, of Nesbit, MS passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Robert was born August 11, 1935, in Oxford, MS to the late Willie F. Vinson and Maggie Sparks Vinson. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sargent and was a Baptist in faith. Mr. Vinson was retired as a Machinist in Automotive Lighting with General Electric. He is survived by his daughter; Pamela V. Johnson (Kenny), his son; Robert B. Vinson (Cissy), sister; Virginia Rogers, brother; John Vinson, three grandchildren; Luke Johnson (Joy), Lyndsi Blanton (Brandon), Kaylin Faust (Jake), and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3 pm - 5 pm with funeral services Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10 am all at Collierville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bluff Springs Cemetery near Oxford, MS.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 25, 2019
