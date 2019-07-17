Robert "Bob" Marshall Morton, 79, of Olive Branch, MS passed away July 16, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his son, William Edward "Ed" Morton; his parents, Emmitt and Pearl Morton; and his sisters, Mary Moore, Elizabeth Cecil, and Nellie Thomas.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Morton.



Bob has been a member of Bellevue Baptist Church for 30 years. He was involved in various activities with the church. He was an Usher, former chairman of the Car Care Ministry, and a longtime member of the Charlie Brand Life Group. He also was the owner of several Texaco Service Stations in Memphis. Bob owned Bob Morton's Auto Repair Service in Whitehaven for 35 years and was said to be the Michael Jordan of car care.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, July 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 17, 2019