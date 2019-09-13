Home

Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
Robert Marvin Moore Sr.


1932 - 2019
Robert Marvin Moore, Sr., age 87, of Collierville, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1932, in Meridian, MS to the late Samuel McDonald Moore and Ruby Jane Meaders Moore. Mr. Moore was a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps, having served in Korea, Vietnam, and Lebanon. He was a graduate of South East Baptist Theological Seminary and Mississippi College. He was also a retired Baptist Minister after more than 45 years, having served in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Robert is survived by his loving wife; Shirley Moore, a daughter; Cindy Richards (Conrad), two sons; Robert M. Moore, Jr., M. Vance Moore, a brother; S. M. Moore, five grandchildren; Josh Moore, Salem Baker, McLain Craig, Crawford Moore, Christian Moore and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place later at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 13, 2019
