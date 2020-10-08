1/1
Robert Paul "Rob" Siegler
1963 - 2020
Robert "Rob" Paul Siegler, 56, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away October 1, 2020.

He was born to the late Robert and Patricia Siegler on October 27th, 1963 in LaGrange, Illinois.

Rob is survived by his children, Kelsey Cano (Michael), Christine Siegler, Jacob Siegler, Patrick Siegler; his sisters, Leslie Siegler, Laura Snyder (Rich), Julie Wharton (Mike), Jonathan Siegler (Tara); and grandchildren, Danielle and Sarah Cano.

A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 10th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
