Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Rob" Paul Siegler, 56, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away October 1, 2020.



He was born to the late Robert and Patricia Siegler on October 27th, 1963 in LaGrange, Illinois.



Rob is survived by his children, Kelsey Cano (Michael), Christine Siegler, Jacob Siegler, Patrick Siegler; his sisters, Leslie Siegler, Laura Snyder (Rich), Julie Wharton (Mike), Jonathan Siegler (Tara); and grandchildren, Danielle and Sarah Cano.



A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 10th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store