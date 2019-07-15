Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meacham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rhodes Meacham Jr.

Send Flowers
Robert Rhodes Meacham Jr. Obituary
Robert Rhodes Meacham, Jr., 77, passed away July 11, 2019, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Senatobia, Mississippi, a veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Mississippi State University. An independent insurance agent in Senatobia until his retirement, Mr. Meacham was former president of the Rotary Club of Senatobia and Senatobia Chamber of Commerce, as well as an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Annabelle Meacham; a son, Dr. Rob Meacham of Hernando; two grandchildren, Hayden and Hannah Meacham and a sister Mildred "Mickey" Meacham McCarley of Memphis.

The family received friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3-4 p.m. with a memorial service conducted at 4 p.m. in the Life Remembrance Center of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.