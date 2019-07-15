|
Robert Rhodes Meacham, Jr., 77, passed away July 11, 2019, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Senatobia, Mississippi, a veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Mississippi State University. An independent insurance agent in Senatobia until his retirement, Mr. Meacham was former president of the Rotary Club of Senatobia and Senatobia Chamber of Commerce, as well as an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Annabelle Meacham; a son, Dr. Rob Meacham of Hernando; two grandchildren, Hayden and Hannah Meacham and a sister Mildred "Mickey" Meacham McCarley of Memphis.
The family received friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3-4 p.m. with a memorial service conducted at 4 p.m. in the Life Remembrance Center of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 15, 2019